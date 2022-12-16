Overview

Dr. Phillip Musikanth, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cape Town, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.



Dr. Musikanth works at Wolfe & Ruane Mds in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.