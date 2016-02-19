Overview

Dr. Phillip Mucksavage, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Mucksavage works at Pennsylvania Hospital Urology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Ureteral Stricture or Kinking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.