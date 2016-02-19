Dr. Phillip Mucksavage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mucksavage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Mucksavage, MD
Dr. Phillip Mucksavage, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Pennsylvania Hospital Urology800 Walnut St Fl 19, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 829-3409
- Chester County Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
An excellent doctor. Would recommend as a surgeon for anything kidney related.. Good medical education and background.Also, has written many peer reviewed scholarly articles relating to urology.
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Urology
Dr. Mucksavage has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mucksavage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
