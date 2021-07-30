Overview

Dr. Phillip Moore, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Moore works at Novant Health Vascular Specialists - Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.