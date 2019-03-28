See All Family Doctors in Auburn, WA
Dr. Phillip Milam, MD

Family Medicine
5 (23)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Phillip Milam, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Auburn, WA. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Milam works at MultiCare Auburn Family Medicine in Auburn, WA with other offices in Duvall, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Francis Hospital
Locations

    Auburn Family Medical Center Inc
    202 N Division St Ste 405, Auburn, WA 98001
    Monday
    7:45am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 2:45pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 12:15pm
    Sno-valley Family Medicine
    15602 Main St NE Ste 200, Duvall, WA 98019

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Health Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Migraine
Health Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 28, 2019
    Doc Milam is about as thorough as anyone could possibly be. He performs a complete physical without rushing through the procedure. All the while, he is explaining what he is doing and why, and at the same time, assessing your responses to a variety of wellness questions. He has a great patient-doctor demeanor that builds trust and confidence. As an engineer by profession, I like detail, and the Doctor provides in a manner that is clear and understandable. To top it off, he actually reviews t
    About Dr. Phillip Milam, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Indonesian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376525741
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Utah, Holy Cross Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Holy Cross Hosp-U Utah
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

