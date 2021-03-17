Overview

Dr. Phillip Menashe, MD is a Pulmonologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Menashe works at Desert Ctr For Alrgy & Chst Dis in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Tobacco Use Disorder and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.