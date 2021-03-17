Dr. Phillip Menashe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menashe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Menashe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Phillip Menashe, MD is a Pulmonologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Menashe works at
Locations
-
1
Desert Center for Allergy and Chest Diseases6970 E Chauncey Ln Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (602) 788-7211Monday8:15am - 4:00pmWednesday8:15am - 4:00pmThursday8:15am - 4:00pmFriday8:15am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Menashe?
I miss this wonderful physician tremendously! He's been my lung guy for years, then made a move from WA to AZ. I recommend him very highly to everyone. As mentioned by others, he's patient, doesn't rush, provides the best med options. Phoenix got lucky getting this man. I give him a 10! He also was my son's doc and he appreciated the care given as well.
About Dr. Phillip Menashe, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1942347711
Education & Certifications
- Norwalk Hosp-Yale U Sch Med
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menashe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menashe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menashe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menashe works at
Dr. Menashe has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Tobacco Use Disorder and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menashe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Menashe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menashe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menashe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menashe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.