See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Phillip Melendez, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Phillip Melendez, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Phillip Melendez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina.

Dr. Melendez works at Philipp R Melendez MD in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Edward Allen, MD
Dr. Edward Allen, MD
8 (16)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Philipp R Melendez MD
    3543 San Dimas St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 325-7103

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Colposcopy
Endometriosis
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Colposcopy
Endometriosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Ablation Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Melendez?

    Aug 05, 2022
    Dr. Phillip Melendez is a rare Physician in this generation. He has a true passion for the well being and safety of his patients. I am 79 years of age with serious health issues and was requesting surgery clearance. He evaluated my overall issues and age very carefully and gave me his very sincere, and professional opinion. He did not advise surgery for me without trying an alternative medical device which so far is working fine. I have given this a lot of thought and I know he is right. He is the Surgeon taking the risk. And I feel my life and the risk factors are very important to him. I do have a narrow window of clearance and wellness to do the surgery. And the risk is medium to high. I am very impressed with his judgment. And how he obviously cares about his patients with his whole heart and soul. A Physician with high Standards of Professionalism. His entire Staff is very caring and professional as well..I am very grateful!
    Trisha McLaughlin — Aug 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Phillip Melendez, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Phillip Melendez, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Melendez to family and friends

    Dr. Melendez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Melendez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Phillip Melendez, MD.

    About Dr. Phillip Melendez, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730162652
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kern Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillip Melendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Melendez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Melendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Melendez works at Philipp R Melendez MD in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Melendez’s profile.

    Dr. Melendez has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melendez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Melendez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melendez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Phillip Melendez, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.