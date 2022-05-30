Overview

Dr. Phillip McAllister, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. McAllister works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Erie, PA with other offices in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.