Dr. Phillip Marks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lexington, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Marks works at Novant Health Davidson Urology - Lexington in Lexington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.