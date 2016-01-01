Dr. Phillip Marks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Marks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Phillip Marks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lexington, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Marks works at
Locations
Novant Health Davidson Urology Lexington106 W Medical Park Dr Ste A, Lexington, NC 27292 Directions (336) 571-7392
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Phillip Marks, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marks works at
Dr. Marks has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marks speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Marks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marks.
