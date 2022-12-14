See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. Phillip Ludkowski, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (104)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Phillip Ludkowski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Ludkowski works at Illionis Bone and Joint Institute in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Lake Zurich, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Locations

  1. 1
    Illionis Bone and Joint Institute
    1300 E Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 870-6100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    IBJI Lake Zurich OrthoDoc
    1253 S Rand Rd, Lake Zurich, IL 60047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 870-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 104 ratings
    Patient Ratings (104)
    5 Star
    (93)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ludkowski?

    Dec 14, 2022
    I'll be 60 soon but after years of running my hip was bone-on-bone. I gave up the running a few years ago, had to cut short hiking trips, and when I could no longer get in a decent walk with my dog, I scheduled the appointment. Dr Ludkowski answered all my questions and thoroughly prepared pre and post op planning. The surgery and recovery went very well and a few weeks after the procedure, I passed the furthest walking distance from pre-op. You may have to wait a bit in to see the doctor. They're surely aware but they care to take the time. I'll take that any day. No regrets whatsoever.
    Roger N — Dec 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Phillip Ludkowski, MD
    About Dr. Phillip Ludkowski, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104879824
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre, Oxford, England
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Texas SW Parkland Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • ROCKFORD COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillip Ludkowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ludkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ludkowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ludkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ludkowski has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ludkowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    104 patients have reviewed Dr. Ludkowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ludkowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ludkowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ludkowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

