Overview

Dr. Phillip Ludkowski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Ludkowski works at Illionis Bone and Joint Institute in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Lake Zurich, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.