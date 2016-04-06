Dr. Phillip Luchini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luchini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Luchini, MD
Overview
Dr. Phillip Luchini, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists PC1481 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 776-9110
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome Doctor. Two successful operations. No problem always treated like I was his only patient
About Dr. Phillip Luchini, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luchini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luchini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luchini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Luchini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luchini.
