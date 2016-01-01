Dr. Phillip Low, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Low is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Low, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Phillip Low, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON / COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Low works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - Neurology200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-0274Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Low?
About Dr. Phillip Low, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1770557100
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON / COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Low has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Low accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Low has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Low works at
Dr. Low has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Autonomic Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Low on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Low. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Low.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Low, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Low appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.