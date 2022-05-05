Dr. LoSavio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillip LoSavio, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Phillip LoSavio, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Rush Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery1611 W Harrison St Ste 550, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6100
Rush Oak Park Medical Building610 S Maple Ave Ste 3700, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (708) 660-6430
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Always good.
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1124232137
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Otolaryngology
