Dr. Phillip Lortz, MD

Neurology
2.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Phillip Lortz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Lortz works at Seymour Bigayer DPM PA in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Seymour Bigayer DPM PA
    Seymour Bigayer DPM PA
9770 S Military Trl, Boynton Beach, FL 33436
(561) 292-0004

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Phillip Lortz, MD

    • Neurology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043226061
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillip Lortz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lortz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lortz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lortz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lortz works at Seymour Bigayer DPM PA in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lortz’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lortz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lortz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lortz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lortz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

