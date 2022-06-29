Dr. Phillip Lieberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Lieberman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Phillip Lieberman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr. Lieberman works at
Locations
Family Allergy & Asthma - Memphis, TN6401 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 757-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital
- Missouri Delta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After coughing for several weeks I finally visited Dr. Lieberman's office in 2021. His staff performed blood and breathing tests and he referred me to another office for a chest x-ray. He prescribed 3 different prescriptions and gave me a nebulizer for breathing albuterol at home. My cough disappeared in about 1 week and has not returned after 1 year.
About Dr. Phillip Lieberman, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Memphis City Hosps
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lieberman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lieberman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lieberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lieberman has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, Allergy Skin Testing and Allergy Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lieberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieberman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieberman.
