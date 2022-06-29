See All Allergists & Immunologists in Memphis, TN
Dr. Phillip Lieberman, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Phillip Lieberman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Dr. Lieberman works at Family Allergy & Asthma in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Allergy Skin Testing and Allergy Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Family Allergy & Asthma - Memphis, TN
    6401 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119 (901) 757-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lawrence Memorial Hospital
  • Missouri Delta Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nasopharyngitis
Allergy Skin Testing
Allergy Testing
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Jun 29, 2022
    After coughing for several weeks I finally visited Dr. Lieberman's office in 2021. His staff performed blood and breathing tests and he referred me to another office for a chest x-ray. He prescribed 3 different prescriptions and gave me a nebulizer for breathing albuterol at home. My cough disappeared in about 1 week and has not returned after 1 year.
    grateful patient — Jun 29, 2022
    About Dr. Phillip Lieberman, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629009717
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Memphis City Hosps
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillip Lieberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lieberman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lieberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lieberman works at Family Allergy & Asthma in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Lieberman’s profile.

    Dr. Lieberman has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, Allergy Skin Testing and Allergy Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lieberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieberman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieberman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

