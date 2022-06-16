Overview

Dr. Phillip Ley, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll Med and is affiliated with Merit Health Central, Merit Health Woman's Hospital, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center, Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital and University of Mississippi Medical Center.



Dr. Ley works at Merit Health Surgical Oncology in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.