Dr. Phillip Lewandowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewandowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Lewandowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Phillip Lewandowski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3975 Embassy Pkwy, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 668-4040
-
2
Akron Children's Hospital Pediatrics Green1622 E Turkeyfoot Lake Rd, Akron, OH 44312 Directions (330) 644-5461
-
3
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center LLC4466 Fulton Dr Nw, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 670-4006
-
4
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center437 Portage Trl, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 Directions (330) 929-9136Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
5
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center1310 Corporate Dr, Hudson, OH 44236 Directions (330) 475-1631Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
- Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lewandowski?
This surgeon is excellent on all levels of concern for any patient. His skills are unmatched and he also has an excellent and caring demeanor. I had bad knees longer than I had good knees, but couldn't wrap my mind around having my leg bones sawed off, then drilled and someone swinging a mallet driving in implants, so cancelled a total of three scheduled TKRs, but finally stepped up last November with Dr.. Lewandowski and next TKR is set for February. The new knee is already so much better than the other and can't wait to get the next surgery behind me. Have no fear.
About Dr. Phillip Lewandowski, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1912097742
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewandowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewandowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewandowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewandowski has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewandowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewandowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewandowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewandowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewandowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.