Overview

Dr. Phillip Lewandowski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.