Dr. Phillip Levine, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Levine works at Cardiovascular Medical Group in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.