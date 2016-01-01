Dr. Phillip Latham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Latham, MD
Overview
Dr. Phillip Latham, MD is a dermatologist in Sumter, SC. Dr. Latham completed a residency at Med University SC. He currently practices at DERMATOLOGY & SKIN SURGERY and is affiliated with Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Dermatology & Skin Surgery325 Broad St Ste 200, Sumter, SC 29150 Directions (803) 775-4469
Dermatology & Skin Surgery560 Constitution Dr, Sumter, SC 29154 Directions (803) 775-4469
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
About Dr. Phillip Latham, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Med University SC
- University Tenn
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Admitting Hospitals
- Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
