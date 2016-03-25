Dr. Laney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillip Laney, MD
Dr. Phillip Laney, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, DeKalb Regional Medical Center, Highlands Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital, Marshall Medical Center South and South Texas Health System Edinburg.
Locations
Heart Center Inc930 Franklin St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 539-4080
Comprehensive Anesthesia Svs101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-1000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
- DeKalb Regional Medical Center
- Highlands Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center South
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Very knowledgeable and competent doctor. He seems to really care about his patients and actually saved my life at 56 years old. I was very fortunate to be sent to Dr. Laney. I was terrified to hear I had a heart problem, but he has made by appt visits much easier. I totally trust what he tells me to do & the medicines he puts me on. Along with Dr. Laney's nurse, Sydney and staff, They are all awesome.
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1326018839
- U Ala Sch Med Hosps
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
