Overview

Dr. Phillip Lambert, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Lambert works at CMU Health in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypoglycemia, Diabetes Type 2 and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.