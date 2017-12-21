Dr. Phillip Lafleur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lafleur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Lafleur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Phillip Lafleur, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT.
Dr. Lafleur works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Counseling and Psychiatric Associates, LLC345 Doucet Rd Ste 102, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 205-9725
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lafleur?
Makes me feel like his office is a safety net, he listens to everything you need to update him about patiently, he has givens me realistic advice I think of almost everyday or relate back to it. He has explained if I know if my medicines are working correctly or not working at all. I must mention his lovely wife Yvette as well. Kind , caring, patient, very insightful. I am very happy there and fortunate we found them. Sincerely, CBC
About Dr. Phillip Lafleur, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1205912078
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston and Affiliated Hospitals
- Naval Regional Medical Center San Diego
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lafleur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lafleur accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lafleur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lafleur works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lafleur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lafleur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lafleur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lafleur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.