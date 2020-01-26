Dr. Phillip Lackey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lackey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Lackey, MD
Overview
Dr. Phillip Lackey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Locations
Bellefonte Cosmetic Reconstructive Surgery1000 Ashland Dr Ste 303, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 833-6310Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lackey is kind and knowledgeable. He couldn’t help me with my issue, but made sure to get me to someone who could.
About Dr. Phillip Lackey, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1902929219
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lackey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lackey accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lackey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lackey has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lackey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lackey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lackey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lackey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lackey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.