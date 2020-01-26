See All Plastic Surgeons in Ashland, KY
Dr. Phillip Lackey, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Phillip Lackey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Dr. Lackey works at Bellefonte Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bellefonte Cosmetic Reconstructive Surgery
    1000 Ashland Dr Ste 303, Ashland, KY 41101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 833-6310
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Jan 26, 2020
    Dr. Lackey is kind and knowledgeable. He couldn’t help me with my issue, but made sure to get me to someone who could.
    — Jan 26, 2020
    About Dr. Phillip Lackey, MD

Specialties

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902929219
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillip Lackey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lackey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lackey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lackey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lackey works at Bellefonte Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery in Ashland, KY. View the full address on Dr. Lackey’s profile.

    Dr. Lackey has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lackey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lackey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lackey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lackey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lackey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

