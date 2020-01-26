Overview

Dr. Phillip Lackey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.



Dr. Lackey works at Bellefonte Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.