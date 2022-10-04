Overview

Dr. Phillip Koren, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Koren works at Cooper Primary Care in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.