Dr. Phillip Kissel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Phillip Kissel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Phillip Kissel MD A Professional Corp.699 California Blvd Ste A, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 544-4455
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
It is very rare, in my personal experience, to meet such a caring, compassionate, straight-forward, easy to understand doctor. I feel so grateful to be in his care and highly recommend Dr. Kissel to anyone who may need surgery.
About Dr. Phillip Kissel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1306877030
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
- University Of California San Diego
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Kissel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kissel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kissel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kissel has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Traumatic Brain Injury and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kissel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kissel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kissel.
