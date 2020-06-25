Overview

Dr. Phillip King, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. King works at SVMC Primecare in Salinas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.