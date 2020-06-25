Dr. Phillip King, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip King, DO
Overview
Dr. Phillip King, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Locations
-
1
SVMC Primecare355 Abbott St Ste 100, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 751-7070Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. King's for 14 years and he's a caring, conscientious doctor who listens to his patients' concerns. Primecare as a facility has gotten greatly improved their customer service and care.
About Dr. Phillip King, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1710961552
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
