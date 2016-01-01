Overview

Dr. Phillip Khan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Southport, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at Novant Health Coastal Plastic Surgery in Southport, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Breast Ptosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.