Overview

Dr. Phillip Khalil, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.



Dr. Khalil works at SHMG ENT in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Allergic Rhinitis and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.