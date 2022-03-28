Dr. Phillip Kempf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kempf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Kempf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Phillip Kempf, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Aristotle University Of Thessaloniki, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Locations
Arthritis Clinic of Northern Virginia1635 N George Mason Dr Ste 220, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 525-3069
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kempf is an extremely knowledgeable doctor. Great office staff 5*
About Dr. Phillip Kempf, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1386662286
Education & Certifications
- Brown U/Roger Wm Med Center
- Undnj
- Aristotle University Of Thessaloniki, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kempf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kempf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kempf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kempf has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kempf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kempf speaks Greek.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Kempf. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kempf.
