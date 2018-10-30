Dr. Phillip Kallen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kallen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Kallen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Phillip Kallen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Kallen works at
Locations
Rheumatology Pharmacy Services of South Florida5130 Linton Blvd Ste F1, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 495-0600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kallen is the smartest doctor we use. He is an excellent diagnostician. My mother-in-law, my husband and I have been seeing him on and off for the past 20 years. I can only recommend him with the highest recommendation possible.
About Dr. Phillip Kallen, MD
- Rheumatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1871694505
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kallen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kallen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kallen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kallen works at
Dr. Kallen has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kallen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kallen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kallen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kallen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kallen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.