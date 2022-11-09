Overview

Dr. Phillip Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Floyds Knobs, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Johnson works at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Floyds Knobs, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

