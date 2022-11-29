Overview

Dr. Phillip Horne, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Duke University Hospital and Maria Parham Medical Center.



Dr. Horne works at Duke Orthopaedics Of Raleigh in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Wake Forest, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.