Dr. Phillip Horne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Horne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Phillip Horne, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Duke University Hospital and Maria Parham Medical Center.
Dr. Horne works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Duke Orthopaedics of Raleigh3480 Wake Forest Rd Ste 204, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 570-6060Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
-
2
Duke Raleigh Hospital3400 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 954-3000
-
3
Duke Health Heritage Radiology3000 ROGERS RD, Wake Forest, NC 27587 Directions (919) 385-1080
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Maria Parham Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Horne?
I'm 79 years old, always active until one year ago. Constant pain started, lower back. hips, and down legs. The pain was awful!! Dr. Horne operated on my wife's back in 2020 and her recovery has been remarkable and I wanted the same treatment. MRI showed serious vertebral misalignment and nerve damage in my lower back. Dr. Horne did not rush me, trying PT and pain shots for a while. "After you did surgery on my wife, she has no pain. I want the same thing!" Thank goodness, Dr. Horne agreed! July 2022 he inserted 2 bars and 9 screws into my lower back, moving things back into place, inserting new discs and relieving pressure on nerves. Immediately, leg pain stopped. 4 months and I still have some pain, but less every day! Dr. Horne cares about his patients, as does his staff. My son has a tree cutting business and has similar back pain. You can bet I recommended Dr. Horne to my son and to a younger friend who complains he "cannot keep up with me!" Dr. Horne is NUMBER ONE!
About Dr. Phillip Horne, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1073757720
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horne works at
Dr. Horne has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Horne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.