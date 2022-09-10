Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillip Henderson, DO
Overview
Dr. Phillip Henderson, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Medical Center, Jay Hospital, North Baldwin Infirmary, Pascagoula Hospital, Thomas Hospital, USA Health University Hospital and Washington County Hospital.
Locations
Mobile Diagnostic Center - Commons75 S UNIVERSITY BLVD, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 660-5555
Limited To Official University Duties On2451 University Hospital Dr, Mobile, AL 36617 Directions (251) 471-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Medical Center
- Jay Hospital
- North Baldwin Infirmary
- Pascagoula Hospital
- Thomas Hospital
- USA Health University Hospital
- Washington County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for six years. Dr. Henderson’s care for me is and has been phenomenal.
About Dr. Phillip Henderson, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1144450792
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henderson has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Esophageal Varices and Viral Hepatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.
