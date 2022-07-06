Dr. Phillip Helding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Helding, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Phillip Helding, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They completed their fellowship with University of Chicago
Dr. Helding works at
Locations
Psych. Associates950 N York Rd Ste 107, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 986-5403
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Helding for therapy for the past three years. He has been extremely helpful.
About Dr. Phillip Helding, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1043351026
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Chicago/Olympia Flds Osteo
- Loyola University Of Chicago, B.S., Cum Laude
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Helding has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helding accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Helding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Helding works at
Dr. Helding has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Helding on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Helding. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helding.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.