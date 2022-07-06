See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Hinsdale, IL
Dr. Phillip Helding, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4 (68)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Phillip Helding, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They completed their fellowship with University of Chicago

Dr. Helding works at Psych. Associates in Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Psych. Associates
    950 N York Rd Ste 107, Hinsdale, IL 60521 (630) 986-5403

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Autism
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Personality Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anorexia
Behavior Modification
Borderline Personality Disorder
Combination Drug Dependence
Conduct Disorder
Conversion Disorder
Couples Therapy
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Eating Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Family Psychotherapy
Impulse Control Disorders
Individual Adult Psychotherapy
Individual Therapy
Mania
Marijuana Addiction
Medication Management
Narcissistic Personality Disorder
Neuropsychological Testing
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD)
Opioid Dependence
Phobia
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychodynamic Therapy
Psychoeducation
Psychotherapy Services
Psychotherapy With Medication Management
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Separation Anxiety
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Tobacco Use Disorder
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 06, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Helding for therapy for the past three years. He has been extremely helpful.
    About Dr. Phillip Helding, MD

    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    English
    1043351026
    University of Chicago
    Chicago/Olympia Flds Osteo
    Loyola University Of Chicago, B.S., Cum Laude
    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillip Helding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Helding has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Helding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Helding works at Psych. Associates in Hinsdale, IL. View the full address on Dr. Helding’s profile.

    Dr. Helding has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Helding on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Helding. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helding.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

