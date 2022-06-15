Dr. Phillip Hecht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hecht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Hecht, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Phillip Hecht, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Dr. Hecht works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baylor Scott & White -cardiovascular2020 W State Highway 114 Ste 200, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 912-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hecht?
Follow up appointment.
About Dr. Phillip Hecht, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1598794802
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hecht has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hecht accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hecht works at
Dr. Hecht has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hecht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hecht. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hecht.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hecht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hecht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.