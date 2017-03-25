Overview

Dr. Phillip Hayes Sr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Hayes Sr works at PENN MEDICINE CHERRY HILL in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.