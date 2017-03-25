Dr. Phillip Hayes Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayes Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Hayes Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Phillip Hayes Sr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Hayes Sr works at
Locations
-
1
Clinical Health Care Associates of New Jersey PC1865 Marlton Pike E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 795-0587
-
2
Penn Obgyn800 Walnut St Fl 12, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 521-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hayes Sr?
I was so happy to find Dr. Hayes! He has the best bedside manner, always answers questions and makes it a point to get to know you! Would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Phillip Hayes Sr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1992719728
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayes Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayes Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayes Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayes Sr works at
Dr. Hayes Sr has seen patients for Pap Smear, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayes Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayes Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayes Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.