Overview

Dr. Phillip Haggerty, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Haggerty works at Anesthesiology and Pain Management Consultants Inc in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Alcoa, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.