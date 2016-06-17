Dr. Phillip Habib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Habib, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Phillip Habib, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Habib works at
Locations
Florida Premier Cardiology5210 Linton Blvd Ste 301, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 600-0637
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very smart and thoughtful. Spent a lot of time with is answering questions. Very happy that he's part of my medical team.
About Dr. Phillip Habib, MD
- Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1326262874
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Habib has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Habib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Habib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Habib works at
Dr. Habib has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Habib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Habib speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Habib. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.