Dr. Phillip Habib, MD

Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Phillip Habib, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Habib works at Zelcer, Alan A MD FACC FCCP in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Premier Cardiology
    5210 Linton Blvd Ste 301, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 600-0637

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cardiomyopathy
Congestive Heart Failure
Arrhythmias
Cardiomyopathy
Congestive Heart Failure
Arrhythmias

Treatment frequency



Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiogenic Shock Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Phillip Habib, MD

    Specialties
    • Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1326262874
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillip Habib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Habib has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Habib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Habib works at Zelcer, Alan A MD FACC FCCP in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Habib’s profile.

    Dr. Habib has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Habib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Habib. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habib.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

