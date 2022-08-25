Dr. Phillip Guillen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guillen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Guillen, MD
Overview
Dr. Phillip Guillen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT OMAHA and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Mather Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Locations
Justin Mirza, DOPC290 E Main St Ste 200, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 361-5302
David J. Weissberg MD PC379 Oakwood Rd Ste C, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 351-0295
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Mather Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Guillen is a very professional and patient doctor. He took the time to explain my procedure and answered all my questions. I am very pleased with the care I received from him.
About Dr. Phillip Guillen, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT OMAHA
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guillen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guillen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guillen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guillen has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Broken Arm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guillen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Guillen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guillen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guillen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guillen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.