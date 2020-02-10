Dr. Phillip Grob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Grob, MD
Dr. Phillip Grob, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
Redwood Midwifery Services339 College Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95401 Directions (707) 573-0223
County of Sonoma2225 Challenger Way, Santa Rosa, CA 95407 Directions (707) 565-4970
- 3 1400 N Dutton Ave Ste 17, Santa Rosa, CA 95401 Directions (707) 291-2367
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
Such a wealth of knowledge regarding best medications for Dementia care. Truly a God Send
About Dr. Phillip Grob, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Grob has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Grob. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grob.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.