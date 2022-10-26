Dr. Phillip Goldmeier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldmeier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Goldmeier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Phillip Goldmeier, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Locations
Digestive Health Associates30055 Northwestern Hwy Ste 250, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 985-5000
Digestive Health Associates11900 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 307, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 573-8380
Digestive Health Associates26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 510, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 662-4300
Providence - Providence Park Hospital Novi Campus47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 985-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goldmeier is an excellent dr. He is knowledgeable and friendly while remaining professional. My husband and I, and our children have been his patients for over 20 years. I hope he never retires… it would be very difficult to find another dr as good as he is. God bless Dr. Goldmeier.
About Dr. Phillip Goldmeier, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1164405437
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldmeier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldmeier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldmeier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldmeier has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Unexplained Weight Loss, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldmeier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldmeier speaks Hebrew.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldmeier. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldmeier.
