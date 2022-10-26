Overview

Dr. Phillip Goldmeier, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Goldmeier works at Digestive Health Associates, PLC in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Warren, MI and Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Unexplained Weight Loss, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.