Overview

Dr. Phillip Garcia, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Garcia works at Garcia Institute Town Center in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.