Overview

Dr. Phillip Fleshner, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Fleshner works at Karen Zaghiyan, MD in West Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Intestinal Obstruction and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.