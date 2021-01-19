See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in West Hollywood, CA
Dr. Phillip Fleshner, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (39)
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Phillip Fleshner, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Fleshner works at Karen Zaghiyan, MD in West Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Intestinal Obstruction and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Karen Zaghiyan, MD
    8737 Beverly Blvd Ste 101, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 289-9224
  2. 2
    Cedars-sinai Medical Center
    8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 289-9224
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Intestinal Obstruction
Colectomy
Hemorrhoids
Intestinal Obstruction
Colectomy

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 19, 2021
    Excellent !! Very pleased and to the point
    — Jan 19, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Phillip Fleshner, MD
    About Dr. Phillip Fleshner, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881695286
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fleshner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fleshner accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Fleshner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fleshner works at Karen Zaghiyan, MD in West Hollywood, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fleshner’s profile.

    Dr. Fleshner has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Intestinal Obstruction and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleshner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleshner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleshner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleshner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleshner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

