Dr. Phillip Filbrandt, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Phillip Filbrandt, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (5)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience
Overview

They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    706 Peach St, Corning, CA 96021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 690-2827
  2. 2
    Rehab Medicine Associates, Inc.
    340 W East Ave, Chico, CA 95926 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 342-2777
  3. 3
    Rolling Hills Clinic
    2540 Sister Mary Columba Dr, Red Bluff, CA 96080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 690-2778

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Enloe Medical Center
  • Oroville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 29, 2020
    About Dr. Phillip Filbrandt, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013955657
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Filbrandt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Filbrandt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Filbrandt has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Filbrandt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Filbrandt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Filbrandt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Filbrandt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Filbrandt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

