Dr. Phillip Filbrandt, MD
Overview
Dr. Phillip Filbrandt, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Corning, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center and Oroville Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 706 Peach St, Corning, CA 96021 Directions (530) 690-2827
Rehab Medicine Associates, Inc.340 W East Ave, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 342-2777
Rolling Hills Clinic2540 Sister Mary Columba Dr, Red Bluff, CA 96080 Directions (530) 690-2778
Hospital Affiliations
- Enloe Medical Center
- Oroville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Bed side manner is excellent.very compassionate..understands pain..does not look at you like a bug...highly recommend....Victoria
About Dr. Phillip Filbrandt, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1013955657
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
