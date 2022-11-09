Overview

Dr. Phillip Essay, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus.



Dr. Essay works at Innovative Pain and Spine Specialists in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.