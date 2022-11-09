Dr. Phillip Essay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Essay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Essay, MD
Dr. Phillip Essay, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus.
Innovative Pain and Spine Specialists7121 Stephanie Ln Ste 102, Lincoln, NE 68516 Directions (402) 413-5010Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
- Bryan East Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Essay is the Best!!
About Dr. Phillip Essay, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1801851175
- University Of Ne Med Center
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- University of Nebraska Lincoln - B.S. in Biology
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Essay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Essay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Essay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Essay has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Essay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Essay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Essay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Essay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Essay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.