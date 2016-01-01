Overview

Dr. Phillip Dowdy Jr, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.



Dr. Dowdy Jr works at Bellefonte Foot Care in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.