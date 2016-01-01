Dr. Phillip Dowdy Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dowdy Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Dowdy Jr, DPM
Dr. Phillip Dowdy Jr, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.
Dr. Dowdy Jr works at
Kings Daughters Foot Care1000 Ashland Dr Ste 104, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 833-6260
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Podiatric Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1255538500
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Dowdy Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dowdy Jr accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dowdy Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dowdy Jr works at
Dr. Dowdy Jr has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dowdy Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dowdy Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dowdy Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dowdy Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dowdy Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.