Dr. Phillip Dean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Dean, MD
Overview
Dr. Phillip Dean, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Renton, WA. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic Rochester
Dr. Dean works at
Locations
-
1
Valley Surgical Associates P.s.4011 Talbot Rd S Ste 420, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 690-3401
-
2
Uw Medicinevalley Medical Center400 S 43rd St, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 228-3440
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dean?
About Dr. Phillip Dean, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1972584936
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- St Louis University Hosps
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dean works at
Dr. Dean has seen patients for Anal Fissure, Anal Fistula and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.