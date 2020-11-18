Overview

Dr. Phillip Darragh, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Darragh works at Redondo Beach Podiatry Group in Torrance, CA with other offices in Redondo Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.