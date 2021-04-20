Overview

Dr. Phillip Dahan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dahan works at Advanced Aesthetic Plastic Sgy in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.