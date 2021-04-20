Dr. Phillip Dahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Dahan, MD
Overview
Dr. Phillip Dahan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dahan works at
Locations
Advanced Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Ltd.10755 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 826-4477
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I am extremely happy I found doctor Dahan! My breast is a special occasion with several problems and only a specialist could make it look beautiful. I am located in Santa Cruz California and I was looking for a doctor in Bay Area, Southern California, Las Vegas and Reno for over a year. Doctor Dahan was the only one who got back to me by email with a long message explaining in details what it was need to be done to get the results I wanted, while every other doctor had their assistant messaging me back with a “we cannot help you by email you need to come in for a consultation”! My breast is a special occasion and I just wanted an answer to “can you fix it or not”? Doctor Dahan even though he is extremely busy with work, he would always reply to my messages and explained everything I needed to know. Besides that my breast is a BEAUTY now! He did an amazing job and he actually recreated my breast. He is a perfectionist! Two weeks later and you cannot even see the incisions. I am beyond
About Dr. Phillip Dahan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1598821704
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- McGill University Tchg Hosps
- McGill U, Fac Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dahan works at
