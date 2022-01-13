Overview

Dr. Phillip Cummings, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Cummings works at Orthopedic Center of South Florida - Plantation in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.