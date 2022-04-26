Dr. Phillip Craft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Craft, MD
Overview
Dr. Phillip Craft, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Phillip R. Craft, MD, LLC777 Arthur Godfrey Rd Ste 301, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 535-3550
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From my virtual consult to post surgery care Dr. Craft and his staff were responsive to my needs, considerate and professional. I would recommend Body by Craft to any of my loved ones.
About Dr. Phillip Craft, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316025778
Education & Certifications
- University Tn College Med Chattanooga
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- University of Alabama
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Craft has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craft accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Craft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Craft speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Craft. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craft.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.